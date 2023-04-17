to Lecce the Final Eight of the tournament

The eight finalist teams will compete in Lecce on 18 and 19 April to win the Scudetto

The eSerie A TIM 2022/2023 is preparing to live its final and most exciting act, which will see the title of Champion of Italy assigned. The 8 finalist teams will face each other on 18 and 19 April during the Final Eight, which will be hosted by the Apollo Theater in Lecce.

The official e-sports competition of Serie A Leagueorganized in collaboration with TIM, Infront and PG Esports, began last November with the novelty of the first Roadshows, followed by the Online Qualifiers, the Regular Season and the Playoffs.

These are the pairings of the Final Eight:

Winner Bracket:

Hellas Verona FC eSports – US Lecce eSports

Juventus Dsyre – AC Monza Team eSports

Loser Bracket:

Sampdoria eSports – US Salernitana 1919 eSports

Spezia Esports – Bologna Fc 1909 eSports

The teams defeated in the “Winner Bracket” matches will have the opportunity to continue their journey by facing the winning teams of the “Loser Bracket”.

“The success of this competition in Italy is confirmed by the location that is preparing to welcome the Final Eight of the eSerie A TIM, the splendid Apollo theater in Lecce, a city where Serie A always feels at home – said Luigi of servantChief Executive Officer of Lega Serie A -. Lega Serie A is increasingly proposing itself as a producer of events, in this case with the aim of involving generation Z by combining the sporting challenge with moments of entertainment. I thank all the sponsors who have supported us in this third edition, in particular TIM and Electronic Arts, with whom we are successfully developing many projects. My best wishes to the 8 teams that will compete for the title and, as always, I thank all the clubs that took part in the eSerie A TIM“.

“We are proud to be Title Sponsor of the eSerie A TIM for the third consecutive year thus confirming our commitment to gaming competitions Sandra declares AtilaResponsabile Brand Strategy, Media & Commercial Communication di TIM -. A growing phenomenon among the new generations that well represents the values ​​of our new positioning enclosed in the claim ‘The strength of connections‘, which speaks not only of high-performance technological connections like our network, but also of human ones that create community, sharing and help to overcome physical and psychological barriers“.

Furthermore, some youngsters from the speakers who took part in the latest edition of the “Junior TIM Cup – Keep Racism Out” will be present as guests at the Apollo Theater in Lecce.

Live appointments on Tuesday 18 April and Wednesday 19 April, starting at 15.00 for the start of the matches on the @SerieA Twitch channel, with commentary in Italian. Commentary in English will be available on the @EASPORTSFIFA Twitch channel.