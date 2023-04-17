Haier becomes a sponsor of the ATP Tour and of the FFT – Sport Marketing News

Haier – a reference brand in large household appliances – enters the world of professional tennis as an Official Partner of some of the most important tennis tournaments.

The sponsorship agreement between Haier, ATP Tour and the French Tennis Federation (FFT) includes the tournament of the Grande Slam Roland Garrosthe Nitto ATP Finalstwo tournaments ATP Masters 1000 (Internationals BNL of Italy e Rolex Paris Masters) and three ATP 500 tournaments (Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, Cinch Championship e Hamburg European Open) nel 2023.

This is another strategic partnership for Haier as part of the brand’s global expansion strategy and in the sports sector, an important step in the brand’s journey to establish itself as a world leader in the post-globalization era.

Haier will receive visibility on the playing field and in stadiums during events, ensuring the opportunity to promote among tennis fans not only the latest innovations, but also the attention to the sustainability of the brand. Haier will also receive exposure through the digital channels of the ATP Tour.

The partnership with ATP Tour and FFT is perfectly in line with Haier Europe’s growth strategy, which aims to become among the top three appliance manufacturers in Europe and consumers’ first choice for smart home solutions.

Tennis is the fourth most watched sport in the world, with over 1 billion fans globally, and this partnership reflects the philosophy Zero Distance of Haier Europe, which is even closer to its target audience, perfectly in line with the tennis fan base in the world.

Thanks to the power of tennis, the Haier brand is reaching out to customers attracted by exceptional performance, tailored experiences, and connected ecosystems. Tennis represents concentration and entrepreneurial spirit, but also innovation and luxury, a set of attributes in line with Haier’s vision and philosophy.

With this sponsorship, Haier further reasserts itself as a premium brand, aiming to become the brand that connects all generations in the spirit of tennis. In fact, the collaboration between Haier and the main tennis events is not limited to advertising, but also includes collaboration and mutual support in a win-win strategy. Thanks to Haier’s global structure, tennis culture can go beyond the limits of individual sports scenes and expand into a broader perspective, encouraging users around the world to experience and savor the spirit of tennis and actively participate in it.

“We are thrilled to enter the world of tennis, characterized by passion, ambition and desire to grow, characteristics that also distinguish Haier and which have made it the number one brand globally in large appliances.” – declares Yannick Fierling, CEO of Haier Europe. “I am sure that the corporate philosophy of Haier Europe fits perfectly with the values ​​promoted by tennis and with the competitive spirit of the best players in the world. Our partnership will also support the transition of tournaments to a new technological dimension, while maintaining what makes them strong: commitment, tradition and performance.

The company’s investment in the world of sports is a strategic development opportunity for Haier globally and the collaboration, for the first time, with ATP Tour and FFT is in line with Haier’s internationalization strategy to consolidate its presence in Europe, offering all tennis enthusiasts the authentic experience of appliances connected to IoT systems.

Haier is committed to providing its users with better and connected life experiences and will unveil new activations throughout the season high level during each competition.