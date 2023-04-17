Sicario ended the life of a recognized political leader in Puerto Rondón

When he was at the entrance of his home in the 7 de Agosto neighborhood of Puerto Rondón, a hitman killed 67-year-old Hernando Montoya Melo, a recognized political leader of this municipality.

Montoya Melo, was a leader and former candidate for the municipal council; He was also a mayoral candidate for the Centro Democrático party and was currently selling gasoline.

On his Twitter account, former President Álvaro Uribe spoke about the crime: “Hernando Montoya, who was our leader and mayoral candidate, was assassinated in Puerto Rondón, Arauca. The violence that narrows democracy. What a pain with his family and with Colombia!”

For their part, relatives and political leaders of the region asked the authorities to initiate an in-depth investigation that allows justice to be given to the victim and those responsible convicted.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

