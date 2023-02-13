news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 13 – In the USA, the growth of the XBB.1.5 (Kraken) sub-variant does not stop. Last week, according to projections by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Cdc), it was responsible for 74.7% of infections nationwide. The sub-variants BQ.1.1 and BQ1 (Cerberus) are respectively at 15.3 and 5.1%. All the other sub-variants have almost disappeared.



XBB.1.5 began to spread at the end of last November, starting from the North-East of the USA; here is today essentially the only variant left with rates exceeding 95% in some states. On the west coast, BQ1 and BQ.1.1 still hold out, even as their descent continues.



In the last week in the US there were 40,404 cases of Covid, 1% less than the previous week. 3,665 hospitalizations, with a decrease of 6.2% compared to 7 days before.



ANSA


