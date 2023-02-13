Home Health Covid: 75% Kraken in the USA, other variants almost disappeared – Healthcare
Health

Covid: 75% Kraken in the USA, other variants almost disappeared – Healthcare

by admin
Covid: 75% Kraken in the USA, other variants almost disappeared – Healthcare
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 13 – In the USA, the growth of the XBB.1.5 (Kraken) sub-variant does not stop. Last week, according to projections by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Cdc), it was responsible for 74.7% of infections nationwide. The sub-variants BQ.1.1 and BQ1 (Cerberus) are respectively at 15.3 and 5.1%. All the other sub-variants have almost disappeared.

XBB.1.5 began to spread at the end of last November, starting from the North-East of the USA; here is today essentially the only variant left with rates exceeding 95% in some states. On the west coast, BQ1 and BQ.1.1 still hold out, even as their descent continues.

In the last week in the US there were 40,404 cases of Covid, 1% less than the previous week. 3,665 hospitalizations, with a decrease of 6.2% compared to 7 days before.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy