Today’s news, Redmi K60 announced a price cut, the 512GB version dropped by 300 yuan,The price of the 12GB+512GB version is 2999 yuan, and the price of the 16GB+512GB version is 3299 yuan.Xiaomi founder Lei Jun said,Redmi K60 has popularized both 512GB and 16GB.

With this price cut, Redmi shouted the slogan of “512GB popularity storm”,For the first time, the 2K direct screen, 512GB large storage, 30W wireless charging, and Snapdragon 8+ chip are all within 3,000 yuan.Very competitive at the same price.

In addition, the Redmi K60 is equipped with a berserk engine, built-in FEAS2.2 self-developed intelligent frame stabilization technology, intelligently distinguishes the operating status within milliseconds, and optimizes computing power and power consumption frame by frame.

In terms of heat dissipation, the Redmi K60 has a built-in 5,000 square millimeter giant liquid-cooled VC, which can be called a cooling master. It uses a new generation of gaming-grade stainless steel VC. stress free.

Lu Weibing said that from K20 to K60, Redmi has popularized high-end experiences such as flagship chips, 5G, OIS optical image stabilization, 2K screens, and wireless charging. Then become the industry standard.

Therefore, accelerating the popularization of 512GB large storage is only the prelude to a series of “big news” of Redmi this year, and the good show is yet to come.

Purchase link:Jingdong (2699 yuan)

