There are 9,894 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 19,457. The victims are 42, a sharp drop compared to 78 yesterday. The rate is at 15.4%, up from yesterday.

On the other hand, 301 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, while daily admissions are 19. There are 7,504 hospitalized in ordinary wards, a slight decrease in the last 24 hours.