Home Health Covid: 9,894 infected, 42 victims. Rate at 15.4 – Health
Health

Covid: 9,894 infected, 42 victims. Rate at 15.4 – Health

by admin
Covid: 9,894 infected, 42 victims. Rate at 15.4 – Health

news-txt”>

There are 9,894 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 19,457. The victims are 42, a sharp drop compared to 78 yesterday. The rate is at 15.4%, up from yesterday.

On the other hand, 301 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, while daily admissions are 19. There are 7,504 hospitalized in ordinary wards, a slight decrease in the last 24 hours.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy