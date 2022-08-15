Home News A 14-year-old falls on the downhill track in Nevegal




The young man injured his leg, was rescued and taken to hospital by helicopter

BELLUNO. He falls on the downhill track in Nevegal, 14 years old injured in the leg. Around 4 pm the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter flew to Nevegal, along the downhill track, where a fourteen year old from Belluno had fallen on his bike, reporting a suspected trauma to his leg.

Disembarked in hovering, health personnel and helicopter rescue technicians took charge of the boy, who had received first medication from those present, including personnel from the Belluno Alpine Rescue.

While the injured young man’s father was embarked in hovering, after being embarked the boy was instead recovered with a winch of about ten meters. The ambulance then left for the Belluno hospital to investigate the case.

