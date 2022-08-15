RIVAROLO CANAVESE

After four years the Finimpianti will return from Saturday 8 October to tread the women’s B2 parquet and the team of the new coach Alessandro Reggio, last Tuesday, 9 August, knew its path, given that the national Federvolley that drew up the calendars.

Finimpianti, in group A, will immediately face two teams from Cuneo: it begins with the away match against Savigliano at 8 pm on 8 October, while the first at home will be on Saturday 15 October at 8 pm against Cuneo. Then transfer to Novara against Direma, Saturday 22 and Saturday 29 at home against the Albisola Savonese. Here are the following opponents: Vigevano away (5 November), Splendor Cossato at home (12), in Turin against Lasalliano (19), in Alba (26), then at home with Cus Collegno (3 December), in Casale ( Sunday 11) and at home against the Pavia Universe (17). The championship, after the Christmas break, will resume on Saturday 7 January with the penultimate first leg (Certosa Pavia out) and finally at home against Chieri. The tournament will then observe a two-week break (21 and 28 January) and in that window the Italian Cup will be played, in which only the first classified of each group will participate. The regular season will resume on Saturday 4th February with the first return leg and the championship will end on Saturday 6th May.

Coach Reggio analyzes the calendar thus: «Facing a team that may not yet be in top form is an advantage. In this category we know very well that we will not be able to relax in a single match, we want to play it with everyone. Only in mid-September will we be able to have clearer ideas about the value of the other teams. I am very satisfied with the work done by the club to strengthen the team and thus face a difficult championship like that of B2 in the best possible way. We then got the go-ahead to play the home games at 8 pm ».

Then established the rules on playoffs and relegation: the first classified will go up directly to women’s B1, the second will play the playoffs, while as regards relegation to Serie C, there will be four teams that will greet the national B2. Finimpianti will begin to focus attention on the new category starting from Monday 29, at 7.30 pm, with the first training session at the Rivarolo gym. –