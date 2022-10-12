Covid e influenza, it’s time for a double vaccination. Coronavirus cases are growing, hospitalizations in seven days record a jump of + 37% and the arrival of seasonal flu is expected, which this year, experts warn, will be particularly heavy. The risk is therefore that of a double Covid-flu epidemic – which now goes under the name of twindemic – to prevent which the health authorities strongly recommend the double vaccination, even in the same session. Make the point MoltoHealthinsert Thursday 13 October on newsstands (and online) with The messenger and with the other newspapers of the Caltagirone group (Il Gazzettino, Il Mattino, Corriere Adriatico and Nuovo Quotidiano di Puglia).

We also talk about October Breast Cancer Prevention Month and we do it with an interview with Mara Maionchiwho after defeating the disease has become an ambassador of prevention, also on TV, and says: «I have to thank a radiologist, I discovered the tumor during a routine check-up. The best defense in the fight against cancer is attack. Screenings must always be done “.

From stress to the heart, focus on gender medicine – with an interview with the new president of the international company Anna Maria Moretti – because diseases affect men and women differently. Even in beliefs: 60% of men think that the male sex is more prone to having problems dictated by stress. On the other hand, however, 60% of women believe that it is the female gender that suffers the most. Who will be right?

The tips of the month lead us to breathe and walk near lakes and rivers. The traditional True or false traces the identikit of the Vitamin C.