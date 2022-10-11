Home Health Covid, Bassetti’s alarm: “Elderly people without a fourth dose with demanding forms in hospital”
Health

Covid, Bassetti’s alarm: “Elderly people without a fourth dose with demanding forms in hospital”

by admin
Covid, Bassetti’s alarm: “Elderly people without a fourth dose with demanding forms in hospital”

Genova. “We need to speed up with the fourth doses for over 65s and frailties. They are still too few. The elderly and frail people who received the third dose more than 8-10 months earlier begin to arrive at the hospital with forms, even demanding ones.“. To sound the alarm is Matteo Bassettidirector of the infectious disease clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa.

“Need focus on these at-risk categories without wasting energy and time to vaccinate all the others – Bassetti continues, speaking through his Facebook page -. The next three weeks will be decisive to understand how next autumn / winter will go with Covid and then with the flu, which should not be underestimated “.

Concept that the Genoese infectious disease specialist had already expressed when in Liguria, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, the bookings of the fourth dose for all over 12, regardless of age or pathological conditions. “Opening up to everyone was a mistake – he had said in Genoa24 -. One hundred twenty-year-olds without a fourth dose weigh much less on the health system than an 80-year-old without a fourth dose. I would focus on those over 65 and those who are younger but suffer from frailty such as leukemia or chronic bronchitis.

As the Ministry of Health has made clear, the fourth dose with the new bivalent vaccines updated to the variants remains recommended “as a matter of priority” for “all people aged 60 or over, people with high frailty motivated by concomitant / pre-existing pathologies aged 12 or over, health workers, guests and operators of residential structures and pregnant women “. But the circular of five days ago introduced something new: the new vaccines “may be made available, at the request of the interested party, as a second booster dose for the vaccination of subjects of at least 12 years of age, who have already received the first booster dose for at least 120 days “or have healed at the same time.

See also  Microsoft: Will bring LTSC version to Windows 11 | XFastest News

You may also like

“He donated skills and humanity to all his...

Sos from 11-year-old daughter, dad saved from heart...

Psychologist bonus: 300 thousand requests in Italy, 60%...

Hereditary retinal dystrophies, narrative medicine to help patients

Margherita crowned her dream and after graduating in...

the food products marked to pay attention to

The flu has already arrived: the symptoms and...

Covid: White House to Americans, vaccinate with updated...

Discovered a new blood group

Artificial intelligence and its applications in medicine, on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy