Home Health Covid: Cavaleri, virus changes quickly, cases can rise – Healthcare
Health

Covid: Cavaleri, virus changes quickly, cases can rise – Healthcare

by admin
Covid: Cavaleri, virus changes quickly, cases can rise – Healthcare

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, NOVEMBER 24 – “Last week we did not see a large increase in cases of Covid 19 in the EU and the European Economic Area, as a result of the immunization of the population following vaccination and natural immunisations. However this could change quickly entering the colder winter months.This virus is keeping a fast pace in its evolution and new surveillance of Omicron such as BQ1.1 (so called Cerberus, ed) and its derivatives are growing and are replacing Omicron Ba5” . This was stated by Marco Cavaleri, head of the vaccination strategy of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy