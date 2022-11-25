news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, NOVEMBER 24 – “Last week we did not see a large increase in cases of Covid 19 in the EU and the European Economic Area, as a result of the immunization of the population following vaccination and natural immunisations. However this could change quickly entering the colder winter months.This virus is keeping a fast pace in its evolution and new surveillance of Omicron such as BQ1.1 (so called Cerberus, ed) and its derivatives are growing and are replacing Omicron Ba5” . This was stated by Marco Cavaleri, head of the vaccination strategy of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). (HANDLE).

