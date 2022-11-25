Original title: Manchester United considers the introduction of short-term striker Ronaldo in the winter window and urgently needs to supplement the striker after leaving the team

According to reports, Manchester United signed Ronaldo’s replacement striker during the January transfer market and is considering a previous Ighalo-style short-term loan.

The Red Devils had hoped to sign a new striker in the summer window and were interested in Nunes, but Liverpool suddenly joined the deal and signed Nunes with a Liverpool club transfer record of 85 million pounds. Liverpool also explored other possibilities, such as PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo, but the signings did not go well, and Manchester United’s senior management finally decided to use the existing striker options.

But the recent events surrounding Ronaldo, which resulted in United terminating his contract this week, means manager Ten Hag now has fewer attacking options. The Portuguese superstar was United’s top scorer last season and is one of only three forwards at United. But Manchester United striker Rashford performed best, but Rashford usually appears on the left winger position, while Martial was loaned to Sevilla for the second half of last season and has been disturbed by injuries this season.

According to the Daily Mail, United are therefore keen to bring in a new striker in January and are debating whether to sign a long-term option or take a stopgap option.

United’s transfer department initially thought they could delay bringing in a new striker until the summer of 2023, when Ronaldo’s contract is about to expire. But if the right players are available, they are prepared to move their plans forward by six months, recognizing how difficult it is to land the right strikers in the January transfer window, with United boards wary of making signings in the winter. And Eindhoven does not want to lose Gakpo in the middle of the season, and the Dutch striker is participating in the World Cup, the player’s good performance may make Eindhoven’s asking price significantly higher.

At present, Manchester United believes that after Ronaldo leaves the team, the team’s striker needs to be strengthened. If their main target cannot be signed or can afford it, they are prepared to rent a striker in the winter window. Three years ago, the Red Devils adopted a similar strategy. They signed Ighalo on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua in January 2020.

Although Ighalo failed to score in 12 Premier League appearances, the Nigerian striker has impressed in a rotational role so much that his loan deal was extended beyond January 2021. for six months.If a striker of similar quality is available when the winter transfer window opens, United will consider a short-term stopgap before pursuing a big-name striker in the summer

