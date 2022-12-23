Children who fall ill with Covid and have mild symptoms or are even asymptomatic. Kids who, on the other hand, affected by the same virus, end up in intensive care due to the absolute difficulty of breathing, as well as accusing repercussions on other organs. Researchers from numerous countries and institutes aggregated in different consortia have questioned this phenomenon: the Buzzi Children’s Hospital and the University of Milan have joined the international consortium Covid Human Genetic Effort, precisely for the purpose of identifying the mechanism at the basis of the wide individual variability of protective immune responses against microorganisms during primary infection.