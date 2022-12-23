Learn the art and put it aside, said a famous proverb. In Naples, on the other hand, there are those who have put their trade at the service of the least. He gets called C1r0in life is a hairstylistand for almost a year he has been wandering the streets of his city with a folding chair, a comb and a pair of scissors to give homeless people a cut. He does it with a hood on his head, a scarf covering his face and the number 10 on his shoulders, that of the “Dios”, Diego Armando Maradona. For days he has been depopulating on social media with his videos in squares, galleries, stations in the beds of those seeking shelter from the freezing winter, trying to make people as aware as possible of the condition of those who live on the street.

C1r0, how did this project come about?

“I joined a friend of mine who has been delivering hot meals to the city’s homeless for a decade. So I thought I’d help out with what I do best: doing people’s hair. Recently, together with other guys who give me a hand, we decided to make known what we are doing through social networks”.

How would you describe your experience?

“What I am experiencing is priceless. I’ve seen men get emotional after a beard and hair cut and those are very strong emotions. However, not everyone experiences simple situations and therefore they often fail to understand what you want to do with them, for example women are very shy and afraid, so I always approach them with great respect showing the comb and scissors and then introducing myself. Then they open your heart. What they need most is to be considered, to be able to laugh in company, and to no longer feel invisible”.

In the published videos his face is always covered and he has chosen the pseudonym C1r0. Because?

“I don’t want to advertise. My goal is to get a message across: anyone in their own small way can lend a hand to those in difficulty, putting their skills at the service of others. We chose this pseudonym, because we wanted a name that could be common and meaningful and thus C1R0 was born. The 1 and 0 make up 10, the number of Diego Armando Maradona, the God. For our city, and beyond, he is a symbol of redemption. His story has a profound meaning for those who made it and for those who are still waiting for their train to win. Just like Diego, many people need to dream, to hope and to realize their social redemption and therefore it was almost natural to inspire us from him”.

What do you hope for the future?

“For the future, let’s imagine exporting this project to other cities in Italy, Europe and why not, even the world, thanks to the commitment of other people who are sensitive to this issue and decide to lend a hand. With the support of those who follow us, we would like to give shape to an even bigger dream: recovering a van to build a small salon on wheels, so as to be able to welcome people who live on the street in a clean and welcoming place”.