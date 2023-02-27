Home Health Covid: EFSA-ECDC study, mink still at risk – Medicine
Health

Covid: EFSA-ECDC study, mink still at risk – Medicine

by admin
Covid: EFSA-ECDC study, mink still at risk – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, FEBRUARY 27 – Mink are confirmed as the animals with the highest probability of being infected and transmitting the Covid virus, while the probability of contagion for dogs and cats is very low or none. These are the conclusions of a joint study by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). EU agencies therefore recommend applying preventive and control measures on mink farms, including frequent tests on mink workers, who should use masks and personal protective equipment. The possible transmission of Covid between humans and minks was documented as early as 2020, and a few days ago the Danish government announced that it will slaughter millions of minks due to a mutated variant of the virus that has infected 12 people in Northern Jutland.

Among pets, cats, ferrets and some species of hamster are most at risk, but EFSA and ECDC indicate a very low to none probability of infection and do not recommend any specific monitoring. No specific monitoring is needed for wildlife in the EU either. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy