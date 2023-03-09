news-txt”>

The drop in hospitalizations resumes significantly (-22% the figure for the last week) and intensive care also shows -19% of patients with Sars-CoV-2 infection. This is what emerges from the survey of sentinel hospitals belonging to the network of the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals (Fiaso) of 7 March 2023.

The number of hospitalizations “For Covid”, i.e. patients with respiratory insufficiency or pneumonia, is still reduced: -23% of cases in ordinary hospitalization, representing 35% of cases with Sars-CoV-2 infection in hospitals. They have an average age of 69 and in 86% of cases they have been vaccinated for over six months and suffer from other pathologies.

Hospitalizations “With Covid” are also down, i.e. patients who have arrived at the hospital for the treatment of other pathologies, are positive for the virus but do not have respiratory and pulmonary symptoms.

They represent 65% of Covid patients, 73% have been vaccinated for over 6 months.

Low numbers in intensive care, which show a 19% drop compared to the last week. They are equally distributed between “For Covid” and “With Covid” patients and 72% have been vaccinated for over 6 months.

Furthermore, the number of patients under the age of 18 hospitalized with Sars-CoV-2 infection is halved, there are now few units, with a prevalence of “Con Covid” hospitalizations and none of them are hospitalized in intensive care. 75% are aged between 0 and 4 years.