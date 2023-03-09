Message from the hero of Red Star’s victory against Efes, Fakunda Kampac.

Source: MONDO

Facundo Kampaco led the way Red Star to a great victory against Efes, scored 22 points and literally bled playing defense. The fans rewarded it by chanting “Argentina” and cheering whenever he hit a three-pointer or made a layup, and the great organizer of the game talked to the press after the game.

“I think we played a great game tonight. We played a complete game, we were focused on defense, we made good decisions on offense. Everyone who played tonight contributed. I think that’s the key. We’re a good team, maybe not the most talented , the most athletic, but we had to play like this. We came to this game after heavy defeats and we really needed this victory. We have to be ready for the next game,” said Kampaco.

“I’m very happy to play here, in front of these fans, they didn’t stop cheering. We have to use that as motivation, the history of this team, the fact that they are our sixth player and that they make us play with more energy. They cheer us away, they come here… Of course I heard they chanted for Argentina, they are so good to me and show me a lot of love, as well as my family. I am very grateful for that“, added the Argentine.

Was this his best game in Zvezda?

“Maybe, I don’t know. It doesn’t matter who plays well, who played great. If we won, it doesn’t matter. That has to be our mentality. Now we have Panathinaikos waiting for us and we have to focus all our energy on that. It’s hard to win in this league, but the feeling is great and we have to adopt that and get ready for the next game,” Campaco told reporters.