“I respect the contract and at the end of the season I’ll make the right assessments with the club.” Thus Antonio Conte to Prime after the elimination in the round of 16 against Milan: “Let’s see, maybe they can send me away even earlier… – he added with a smile -. For a coach, what matters is raising the bar and We struggled this year.” Then on the double challenge with the Rossoneri: “The first leg was decisive, Milan were without three important players like Maignan, Tomori and Bennacer but we didn’t take advantage of that”