Covid: Fiaso, integrate the surveys with those of the flu – Italian hospitals

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 22 – Permanently integrate data on Covid with those on the flu detection of the Influnet network, also extending it to other respiratory viruses not detected today, such as the respiratory syncytial virus. This is the proposal of the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals (Fiaso), on the occasion of the publication on its website of the overall report of hospitalizations for Covid-19 detected through the network of sentinel hospitals.



“Today – explains the epidemiologist Silvio Tafuri, professor of hygiene at the University of Bari, who was in charge of the Covid control room of the Bari Polyclinic and participated in the survey of the Fiaso sentinel hospitals – we can think of Sars-CoV-2 as to a respiratory pathogen, with typically seasonal peaks, which has an impact on the most fragile subjects, similar to the flu.Those who arrive in hospital today for Covid are over 70 years old and often have other pathologies.



Precisely because it is no longer an emergency but a structural problem, we could make the surveillance activity continuous”.



“The network of sentinel hospitals – recalls the president of Fiaso, Giovanni Migliore – has allowed us to suggest organizational solutions for hospitals, able to anticipate the progress of the epidemic, as happened with the use of the so-called ‘bubbles’ of isolation. A year ago, when we proposed a protocol for hospitalizing patients with Sars Cov-2 infection in ordinary hospital wards, it seemed impossible. Today it represents normality”.



“However, our awareness – continues Migliore – derived from the data. We crossed the surveys of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and we were the only ones to detect the incidence of hospitalizations ‘For Covid’ with lung pathology and ‘With Covid'”. In the observation period from 7 December 2021 to 7 March 2023, Fiaso published 72 weekly bulletins with data collected from 21 adult facilities and four hospitals and pediatric wards distributed in a representative manner throughout the national territory.



