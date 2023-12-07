Covid, free swabs are back but only for a quarter of an hour a day in Val di Fassa and half an hour in the rest of Trentino. And here comes the vaccination Open Day open to everyone

The Number of Covid-19 Cases on the Rise in Trentino, Italy

The number of people infected with Covid-19 in Trentino is on the rise, with 581 new cases recorded from 1st to 7th December. In addition, there have been 3 deaths and 79 people hospitalized in Trentino hospitals, with 2 in intensive care. While these numbers are not yet at a worrying level, the local health authorities are taking proactive steps to control the situation.

In response to the increasing cases, the APSS, in agreement with the provincial health department, has decided to establish a vaccination “Open Day” on Saturday, 16th December. This initiative aims to provide access to vaccination centers without the need for reservations in several locations, including Arco, Borgo Valsugana, Cavalese, Cles, Mezzolombardo, Pergine Valsugana, Rovereto, Let’s see, and Trent. The centers will be open from 9am to 1pm.

Provincial Health Councilor Mario Tonina emphasized the importance of vaccinations in preventing diseases and their negative impacts on people’s health. He praised the citizens who have followed the recommendations of the medical and scientific community, stating that vaccination has played a crucial role in controlling the pandemic.

For those who intend to get vaccinated without a booking, they can visit the center for health services in Viale Verona. Additionally, people who have booked the vaccination through Cup-online will have to go to the vaccination center in Via Conci 84.

While the “Open Day” provides an opportunity for vaccinations, the health authorities have advised the public to book their appointments online to avoid long waiting times and to facilitate the scheduling of administrations at vaccination centers.

In addition to the vaccination initiative, new times have been defined for Covid-19 tests with nose and throat swabs paid for by the provincial health service. However, there have been concerns regarding the limited availability of time slots for the swab tests. Some facilities, such as the San Giovanni di Fassa, will only be available for 15 minutes a day, while others will have a half-hour time slot.

The complete timetables for vaccination and swab test centers can be found on the official website of APSS. It is encouraged that the public stays updated with the latest information and takes necessary precautions to control the spread of Covid-19 in Trentino.

