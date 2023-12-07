The final trailer for the second part of the “Pokémon Vermillion” DLC “Zero’s Secret Treasure” has been released, and the mythical beasts and three royal families of the past have appeared | news

“Pokémon Crimson/Purple” Announces Final Trailer for “Zero Treasure” DLC Part 2

The highly anticipated second part of the “Zero Treasure” DLC for “Pokémon Crimson/Purple” has been announced, and fans are buzzing with excitement. The final trailer for the DLC was released today, revealing some exciting new features and additions to the game.

In “Part 2: Blue Disc,” players will have the opportunity to visit the “Zero Area” of the Padia crater, located in the center of the Padia region. This uncharted territory holds the key to the “Secret Treasure of Zero” and introduces players to the mysterious power of Taile Bagos.

Players can also look forward to challenging the Four Heavenly Kings of Blueberry Academy as part of the Blueberry Alliance. Additionally, the “League Society” in Blueberry Academy provides players with the chance to compete and improve their Pokémon battle abilities alongside friends.

Participating in the Blueberry League will also allow players to earn the academy’s exclusive currency, “Blueberry Points (BP),” which can be used for various purposes such as purchasing items and unlocking additional features in the “Alliance Club” social office.

The “Blueberry Recreational Activities,” also known as “Blueberry Lives,” offer players the opportunity to earn BP by completing tasks assigned by the academy. These points can be used to invite friends to the club and participate in “Chiyou Circle Missions,” where players can work together to find and capture hidden monsters within the eco-dome.

The “Ecodome” at Blueberry Academy will serve as the story stage for “Part 2: Blue Disc,” bringing together Pokémon partners from past series and introducing the new 19th “Tai Jing Attribute.” Additionally, players will have the chance to encounter legendary Pokémon and make them their partners through battles.

“Pokémon Crimson/Purple Zero: The Secret Treasure Part 2: Blue Disc” is scheduled for release on December 14th, and fans can’t wait to embark on this thrilling new adventure. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting release.

Share this: Facebook

X

