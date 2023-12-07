The winner of the 51.83 million grand prize in Hangzhou showed up to receive the award: I was excited all night-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Hangzhou Winner Claims 51.83 Million Yuan Prize

The excitement was palpable at the Provincial Welfare Lottery Center in Hangzhou as the winner of the 51.83 million grand prize showed up to claim their award. Mr. Liu, whose name has been changed for privacy, arrived at the center with his family to receive the substantial bonus he won the day before.

The win came from the 2023140th Shuangseqiu lottery draw, which saw a total of 12 first prizes awarded across the country. Hangzhou Lottery buyers were particularly delighted, with one lucky winner scooping up 5 bets and a total prize of 51.83 million yuan. The winning ticket was purchased at Shop No. 96, Jinxiu Linglong Mansion, Xixing Road, Binjiang District, Hangzhou.

Mr. Liu, who has been buying lottery tickets for over ten years, expressed his disbelief and excitement at winning the grand prize. He mentioned that he has been playing the two-color ball for years, buying a few bets in each issue as a small hobby after work. Despite not studying the numbers deliberately, he was shocked to find out that his numbers were a perfect match, leading to a sleepless and exciting night for him and his family.

Accompanying Mr. Liu to receive the award was his younger brother, who is also a “loyal fan” of Shuangseqiu. He expressed his happiness at experiencing the process of claiming the big prize together with his brother and family.

When asked about his plans for the money, Mr. Liu mentioned that he intends to buy a house to improve his family’s life and will carefully plan the remaining funds. He emphasized the importance of continuing with life despite the windfall.

The 51.83 million yuan win has brought joy and excitement to Mr. Liu and his family, showcasing the potential for life-changing moments through the simple act of purchasing a lottery ticket.

