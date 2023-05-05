Covid, from the Wuhan outbreak to the patients at Spallanzani in Rome and the coffins in Bergamo: the stages

More than three years after the appearance of the virus SarsCoV2 in Chinese, which caused about 7 million deaths globally (but 20 million unofficial deaths), the WHO Emergency Committee met and the majority gave a positive opinion on the end of the state of emergency. Then came the OK from the general manager Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Covid, the stages

It was December 31, 2019 when the Chinese authorities released the communication of an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan. After about a month, on January 29, 2020, they were hospitalized in Italy Spallanzani from Rome two Chinese tourists positive for SarsCoV2 and already in serious condition. The beginning of the nightmare in our country. The next day, on January 30, WHO declares a state of international public health emergency – a procedure which triggers an international alert for a common response – and on January 31, Italy declares a state of emergency. The pandemic has cost our country 189,738 deaths and almost 26 million infections.

The World Health Organization today declared the end of the international health emergency due to Covid-19. A nightmare that started almost three and a half years ago. Here are the stages that have marked the long journey of the pandemic.

31 December 2019: the Chinese authorities spread the communication of an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan.

January 29, 2020: two Chinese tourists positive for Sars-CoV-2 and already in serious condition are hospitalized in the Spallanzani hospital.

January 30, 2020: WHO declares an international health emergency for Covid-19

31 January 2020: a state of emergency was declared in Italy and Minister Speranza signs the ordinance closing flights to and from China, but the virus is already circulating, silent, in the north.

February 18, 2020: the first case in Codogno and the Red Zone in Lombardy. The infections, even if limited to northern Italy, gallop. 5

March 2020: schools and universities are closed.

9 March 2020: with the dpcm announced on TV by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Italy enters lockdown. #Tuttiacasa until May 3rd.

11 March 2020: with 100,000 cases worldwide and over 100 countries affected, WHO is speaking of a pandemic for the first time.

March 18, 2020: in the deserted streets of Bergamo military vehicles loaded with coffins are siled, the image becomes the symbol of the tragedy.

4 maggio 2020: the first phase of easing of the measures begins

18 maggio 2020: the Italians return, distanced, to their rites, June 3, 2020: circulation between regions is allowed.

November 6, 2020: the new wave of Covid-19 infections leads to new restrictions, including a national curfew, and the colors of the regions based on the risk are introduced

December 21, 2020: to avoid the spread of infections during the holidays, all of Italy enters the Red Zone with a ban on moving between regions during the Christmas period.

December 27, 2020: the year ends with the approval of the first mRna vaccine, that of Pfizer/BioNtech, followed by Moderna.

January 11, 2021: face-to-face school resumes in high school while the Green pass is being developed.

February 6, 2021: Aifa gives the green light to monoclonal antibodies, the first specific drugs.

June 21, 2021: the vaccination campaign continues quickly the curfew is abolished.

June 28, 2021: the obligation to wear a mask outdoors expires and the parameters for the colors of the Regions change

September 1, 2021: green certification becomes mandatory for medium-long distance means of transport. The capacity of theaters and cinemas returns to 100%, discos reopen.

January 7, 2022: the vaccination obligation is triggered for the over 50s.

April 1, 2022: the state of emergency in Italy ends, no more quarantine for close contacts of positives.

1 maggio 2022: the obligation to wear masks indoors, but not some exceptions such as means of transport, where it will remain in force until October 2022.

June 15: the vaccination obligation ends for teachers, law enforcement agencies and citizens aged 50 and over, while for health workers it will cease on November 1, 2022.

1 maggio 2023: comes the stop to the obligation to wear masks in hospitals while they will remain in force until December 31, 2023 in the nursing homes and wards with fragile patients.