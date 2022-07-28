news-txt”>

The decline in new cases of Covid-19 in Italy continues for the second consecutive week. From 20 to 26 July 2022, new infections were 473,820 compared to 631,693 the previous week, equal to -25%. On the other hand, deaths continue to increase, which in one week were 1,019 compared to 823 last week , equal to + 23.8%. This is highlighted by the new independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation. In all Regions there is a percentage decrease in new cases (from -11% in Calabria to -31% in Campania) but in 16 Provinces there are still more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The 16 Provinces in which there are over 1,000 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants are: Chieti (1,362), Teramo (1,275), breaking latest news (1,248), Ascoli Piceno (1,174), Messina (1,112), Fermo (1,103), Macerata (1.084), Rovigo (1.081), Benevento (1.067), Reggio Calabria (1.059), Catanzaro (1.051), Venice (1.043), Perugia (1.036), Treviso (1.027), Taranto (1.009) and Avellino (1.006 ). Currently positive cases are also decreasing, which amounted to 1,395,433 compared to 1,452,941 the previous week, and people in home isolation (1,383,875 compared to 1,441,553), both equal to -4%. Together with the decline in new Sars-CoV-2 infections, there is a decrease in the number of rapid and molecular swabs performed: from 2,560,557 in the week of 13-19 July to 2,269,242 in the week of 20-26 July, equal to – 11.4%. On the other hand, according to the monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation (which will resume on 25 August), the reinfections of the healed are increasing. According to the latest report from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, over 813,000 reinfections were recorded in Italy in the period 24 August 2021-20 July 2022, equal to 5.2% of the total number of cases. Their incidence in the week 13-20 July stood at 12% (75,060 reinfections), + 11.7% compared to the previous week.