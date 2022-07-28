Songs and dances, poems and stories, up to gastronomy: it will be a 360 degree Native American festival that will be staged on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 August at the Indian village of Valmorel

BORGO VALBELLUNA. Songs and dances, poems and stories, up to gastronomy: it will be a 360 degree Native American festival that will be staged on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 August at the Indian village of Valmorel. Over the years, the structure has become a reference point for the culture of the Lakota and Sioux peoples, to the point of preserving various relics: from simple hats and weapons, to everyday objects, which help visitors understand their essence. A museum that would never have been feasible without the will of the 63-year-old manager Alessandro Laganà, who has traveled for over thirty years between Canada and the United States, learning about and living the customs, traditions and customs of the Native American tribes, with whom he has close deep bonds. «Once again we will pay tribute to them with a party», he says, «as we did all the years up to the pandemic. For the occasion, four traditionalists will participate, including Jim Sawgrass and Amber Saunders, from Florida, North Carolina and Canada, who will be able to entertain the public who can interact with them ».

The festival will be inaugurated with Saturday lunch, complete with typical dishes, at 13 in front of the Indian village, where a gazebo with tables will be set up. To participate it will be necessary to book. The event will continue at 3pm and 5pm, with the presentation of the guests and the museum. Closing at 20.30.

Art and shows, which will have a communicative and above all informative purpose, will instead be the protagonists of the following day.

«We will set up workshops dedicated to basket making techniques», Laganà continues, «but the highlight will be in the evening at 9 pm, at the soccer field in Valmorel, where our guests will perform songs and dances. The event is open to access ». The Indian village can be visited every day, except Monday and Tuesday, from 10 to 18. For information, you can send an email to info @ indianvillage. it. dante damin