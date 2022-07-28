Home News Borgo Valbelluna, two days on the traditions of the Native Americans
News

Borgo Valbelluna, two days on the traditions of the Native Americans

by admin
Borgo Valbelluna, two days on the traditions of the Native Americans

Songs and dances, poems and stories, up to gastronomy: it will be a 360 degree Native American festival that will be staged on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 August at the Indian village of Valmorel

dante damin

July 28, 2022

BORGO VALBELLUNA. Songs and dances, poems and stories, up to gastronomy: it will be a 360 degree Native American festival that will be staged on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 August at the Indian village of Valmorel. Over the years, the structure has become a reference point for the culture of the Lakota and Sioux peoples, to the point of preserving various relics: from simple hats and weapons, to everyday objects, which help visitors understand their essence. A museum that would never have been feasible without the will of the 63-year-old manager Alessandro Laganà, who has traveled for over thirty years between Canada and the United States, learning about and living the customs, traditions and customs of the Native American tribes, with whom he has close deep bonds. «Once again we will pay tribute to them with a party», he says, «as we did all the years up to the pandemic. For the occasion, four traditionalists will participate, including Jim Sawgrass and Amber Saunders, from Florida, North Carolina and Canada, who will be able to entertain the public who can interact with them ».

The festival will be inaugurated with Saturday lunch, complete with typical dishes, at 13 in front of the Indian village, where a gazebo with tables will be set up. To participate it will be necessary to book. The event will continue at 3pm and 5pm, with the presentation of the guests and the museum. Closing at 20.30.

See also  Zelensky, over 2,000 missiles on Ukraine since the beginning of the war

Art and shows, which will have a communicative and above all informative purpose, will instead be the protagonists of the following day.

«We will set up workshops dedicated to basket making techniques», Laganà continues, «but the highlight will be in the evening at 9 pm, at the soccer field in Valmorel, where our guests will perform songs and dances. The event is open to access ». The Indian village can be visited every day, except Monday and Tuesday, from 10 to 18. For information, you can send an email to info @ indianvillage. it. dante damin

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

The mainland’s tutoring industry was purged, and wealthy...

Tpl, Orlando: from September mobility bonus up to...

The 22-year-old girl stayed up late working overtime...

Because we still talk about fascism – Francesco...

Meishan, Sichuan: 1 new local confirmed case on...

Reported for receiving stolen tools from the Bosconero...

How to change the salary system of local...

Question and answer between Meloni and singer Giorgia:...

Learning heroic deeds and drawing strength to forge...

Covid vaccines, new timetables in San Vendemiano

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy