The new Covid variants could give milder classic symptoms but that doesn’t mean they can’t be underestimated. Cerberus e Gryphon are among the fastest running Omicron 5 variants. While not yet in the majority, they have captured the attention of experts for their ability to transmit and bypass the immune system. The Higher Institute of Health has invited these subvariants to be monitored “with great attention” due to their “greater transmissibility, with mutations related to a potential evasion of the immune response”. An alarm also raised by the World Health Organization, which underlined how the Xbbcalled Gryphon, is the “most immunoevasive ever seen”.

Fabrizio Pregliasco shares the results of the first analyzes on the Cerberus variant. «It tends to manifest itself above all in the upper respiratory tract, causing symptoms similar to those of the flu, such as colds, peevish cough and sore throat», explains the doctor, «it being understood that it is to be understood how much this is a demerit of a less pathogenic virus and how much I deserveimmunity that has built up in the population». A few lines of fever, even below 38 degrees, must not deceive: it could still be Covid. And that depends on the feature of this variant. “Unfortunately the newer variants are showing themselves immune escape: a capacity also linked to greater transmissibility – continues Pregliasco -. This means that they attack more easily», adds the director of Galeazzi di Milano“even a low fever should lead to caution: better get swabbed». In fact, the risk is that the para-flu symptoms convince the subject not to perform the test, underestimating the possibility that it is Covid and thus contributing to its spread. «Certainly also the new variants they do not cause a cold, even if we often see runny nose in patients», Pregliasco reasons, «unlike in the past, now they almost no longer cause loss of taste and smell, dizziness and earache». And that’s because “they attack the upper respiratory tract more. For this reason they can be confused with other viral forms and lead to postponement: which is wrong because the Covid infection must be diagnosed ».

