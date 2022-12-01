Create a green sensibility in the very young. And make them future active players in local development. “Green Camp” aspires to this, a project created by the Municipality of Limana and Fantastiche Dolomiti in response to the Format 2022 tender of the Cariverona Foundation.

The total cost of the project is 88,000 Euros, equally divided for each of the 4 planned actions. Cariverona contributed 70,000 euros, the Municipality of Limana with 18,000.

“It is a project that we are carrying out thanks to many actors who collaborate together, both local associations and private companies”, underlined yesterday the mayor Milena De Zanet. “The aim is to introduce children from kindergarten to middle school to our territory, to create in them a culture and a sensitivity for the environment in which they live, making them try experiences connected to activities that many do not know”.

“The project was born from the involvement of many institutions and bodies, and other partners could be added”, highlighted Claudio Canova, president of the Fantastiche Dolomiti Foundation.

The plan, which will have a duration of 24 months (but the intention is to extend its duration and reproducibility), is mainly aimed at the approximately 500 children of the Limana nursery school, the Happy School equal nursery school in Belluno and the primary and secondary schools of the institute including Trichiana.

The initiatives will benefit the Municipality itself, for the infrastructural and technological investments that “Green Camp” will bring. Specifically, the 3 target age groups (nursery, primary and secondary schools) will be involved in 4 actions each consisting of 3 proposals. We will learn about the activities of the Turnaria di Valmorel dairy, of the “La Schirata” and “Le Žércole” farms. Field experiences will be gained: an electric mobility laboratory, a “participatory statue”, a botanical garden, the preparation of “floral seed bombs”.

There will then be courses to discover animal and plant biodiversity, discovering with Apidolomiti the importance of bees for the ecosystem. We will visit the peat bogs of Valpiana and we will try recycling actions of waste materials.

At the end of the project all the participants will receive the certificate of “environmental citizenship”. The progress of the activities will be visible through a dedicated platform and through the Sentinelle del Territorio app, which will have the role of photographing and monitoring the state of health of places and plants during construction.

Running ahead with the thought of two years, what are you aiming for? Canova gives two answers: «There is an objective envisaged by the announcement: to involve at least 500 young people in the envisaged actions. But above all that of creating an awareness of the environmental heritage in these young people, and making them future actors in the world of associations and local bodies. With the aim of contrasting depopulation and improving social inclusion. By instilling in them a passion for the environment and making it a reason for living in the area». —

© breaking latest news