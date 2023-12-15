Covid, incidence and Rt decreasing but slight growth in hospitalizations

COVID Cases in Italy Decrease, Transmissibility Index Drops to 0.80

The number of infections recorded in Italy in the period from 7-13 December 2023 is 55,542, a decrease compared to the previous week when there were 59,498 cases, according to the latest monitoring from the Ministry of Health-Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

The incidence of cases of COVID in Italy is equal to 94 per 100,000 inhabitants, and the transmissibility index (Rt) has dropped to 0.80, below the epidemic threshold. This represents a significant decline compared to the previous week when the index was at 0.98. However, hospitalizations in the medical area and those in intensive care have increased slightly.

The situation in the regions of Italy also presents variations, with the Lazio Region having the highest incidence at 148 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and the Sicily Region having the lowest at 2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. As of December 13, 2023, bed occupancy in hospital facilities was at 11.9% (7,426 patients in the medical area), up from the previous week, and the occupancy of intensive care beds increased to 2.7% (240 hospitalized) compared to the previous week.

Additionally, the percentage of reinfections remains stable at around 45%, and the Eris variant continues to predominate, while the new JN.1 variant is growing more prevalent in Italy.

Despite the decrease in the number of infections, health officials are urging continued vigilance and adherence to COVID safety measures to prevent further spikes in cases.

