God of War: Ragnarök Valhalla is so amazing it deserves a review

The recent announcement of the free Valhalla DLC for God of War: Ragnarök has left many fans disappointed. Initial rumors suggested that the game was getting story expansions, but it turns out that the DLC is essentially just a replayable battle arena with some roguelite elements mixed in. While many are disappointed with this revelation, there are still exciting aspects of the DLC that have piqued the interest of fans.

The Valhalla DLC keeps the best parts of the base game intact while taking inspiration from the popular roguelite game, Hades. The combat system remains as great as ever, and players are incentivized to play with different weapons, shields, runes, and more. This allows for more special resources to permanently upgrade Kratos and try out various playstyles. The DLC also introduces new areas and enemies, providing a continuation of the story and laying the groundwork for the upcoming God of War: Ragnarök sequel.

However, while the Valhalla DLC is impressive, it is not without its flaws. The design of the arenas lacks diversity, and players may quickly become accustomed to the same plan of attack for each area. Additionally, some of the dialogue and story in the DLC are paused in a strange way, leaving some parts of the story incomplete.

Overall, while the Valhalla DLC may not live up to some fans’ expectations, it still offers an addictive gameplay cycle and stunning environments that will keep players engaged for hours on end. Despite its shortcomings, it is undoubtedly one of the best expansion packs released for a game and is worth exploring for those eager for more God of War action.

