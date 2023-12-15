Ye Shiwen won the gold medal in the 400m medley at the National Swimming Championships-Sports-China Engineering Network

Ye Shiwen wins gold in 400m medley at swimming championships

China Sports News, Jinan, December 14th

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Ye Shiwen emerged victorious in the women’s 400-meter medley final at the 2023 National Swimming Championships. The Zhejiang veteran secured the gold medal with a remarkable time of 4 minutes, 38 seconds and 58 seconds, showcasing her dominance in the pool.

During the preliminaries, Ye Shiwen had already demonstrated her prowess by ranking first with a time of 4 minutes, 46 seconds and 91 seconds. In the final, her teammate Yin Jiahe initially took the lead but it was Ye Shiwen who eventually surged ahead during the backstroke stroke. She maintained her position at the front, ultimately claiming the gold medal.

Not only did Ye Shiwen win the prestigious gold, but her Zhejiang teammates, Yin Jiahe and Mao Yihan, also secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively. This impressive performance by the Zhejiang athletes showcased their strength and skill in the 400m medley event.

Following her victory, Ye Shiwen expressed her satisfaction with her performance, stating, “Today I lived up to my training some time ago, because I basically practiced to the limit every day before. There is still some gap between the performance of the first two individual events and expectations, and I also hope that I can improve my early training in the 400-meter medley.”

In addition to Ye Shiwen’s outstanding achievement, several other notable victories were celebrated at the championships. Cheng Yujie from Jiangxi clinched the gold in the women’s 100-meter freestyle, while Wang Yutian from Hubei stood on the highest podium in the men’s 200m backstroke. Shanghai’s Tang Qianting and Qin Haiyang also secured gold medals in the women’s 200m breaststroke and men’s 200-meter breaststroke events, respectively.

Furthermore, the women’s 4×200m freestyle relay championship was claimed by the Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hubei, and Guangdong United Team, demonstrating the outstanding teamwork and talent of the athletes.

The 2023 National Swimming Championships continue to showcase the extraordinary talent and dedication of China’s swimming community, with Ye Shiwen’s gold medal triumph in the 400m medley standing as a testament to the nation’s caliber in the sport.

Share this: Facebook

X

