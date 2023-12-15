Transforming Art into Fashion: nul1.org and Johnny Terror’s Collaborative Exhibition

Nul1.org Teams Up with Illustrator Johnny Terror for Collaborative Exhibition

Nul1.org has announced a new collaboration with illustrator Johnny Terror to create a unique exhibition showcasing the artist’s work. Johnny Terror, a German illustrator living in Tokyo, draws inspiration from science fiction-style animation and comics from the 1980s and 1990s, combining it with the cultural atmosphere of Tokyo to present his near-future worldview.

The collaboration with nul1.org will see Johnny Terror’s most famous cyborg character transformed into embroidery, distressed printing, washing, and denim fabrics, creating a new dimension for his art. The exhibition will feature joint products for purchase, as well as visual installations and creative books at Road Sign in Taipei from December 15th to 17th.

In addition to the joint products, the exhibition will also feature a unique guerrilla reading club, aimed at inspiring creativity and providing a platform for the audience to engage with the artworks on display. The exhibition aims to showcase the fusion of art and fashion, bringing the broken beauty of the science fiction world to life.

The collaborative exhibition at Road Sign in Taipei promises to be an immersive experience for art and fashion enthusiasts alike, showcasing the unique artwork of Johnny Terror in a new and innovative way.

