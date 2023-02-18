Original title: Impressions of the Daming Silk Case under the Microscope

The silk case of Ming Dynasty under the microscope, the work of Prince Ma, a total of 14 episodes. A relatively refined play, one of the “six cases” in the original novel.

The TV series adapted from Ma Boyong’s works, so far “The Twelve Hours of Chang’an” is the best, followed by “The Wind Rises from Luoyang”, “The Wind Rises from Longxi”, and “Three Kingdoms Confidential” Qianlong Zaiyuan is the most unintelligible.

I have watched the tenth episode so far, and there are no major conflicts or turning points, and it progresses in a selfless and silent way. The good and evil of the characters are also slowly emerging.

I haven’t read the original novel, but only watched the TV series. The following are some of my feelings.

Renhuafang County Magistrate

Advocating governance by doing nothing is actually not wanting to do too much, and doing it every day is a day. Anyway, the county magistrate is a “little official”, and he will leave after a few years. Maybe he will be appreciated by the superior and get promoted. In today’s parlance, it is “lazy politics”.

But this kind of person still has an upright side in his heart, and he might be able to stand on the side of justice in the end.

Lanxi Mao County Magistrate

Attached to the imperial court, retired Da Yuan Fan Lao, with a martial personality and a simple mind, has been preventing Shuai Jiamo from investigating the case. It is expected that the ending will not be good.

Huang Zhifu, Liu Xunyan

The main force helping to investigate the case wants to assist Shuai Jiamo in solving the silk case. They are all officials sent by the high-level imperial court, and their main purpose should not be to solve the silk case. The background is Zhang Juzheng’s reform in the Wanli period. Their purpose is here, and the silk case is an opportunity.

Cheng Renqing

Born as a scholar, the latest plot introduces his past, with kind thoughts in his heart, and his image has changed from black to white, assisting Shuai Jiamo to launch an attack on the villain.

Born as a scholar, the latest plot introduces his past, with kind thoughts in his heart, and his image has changed from black to white, assisting Shuai Jiamo to launch an attack on the villain.

Fan Lao It should be the big boss of this show. Originally the eldest brother of Cheng Renqing and magistrate Mao, he found out that Cheng Renqing had betrayed him and immediately abandoned him. And it has the effect of borrowing a knife to kill people. What role he plays in this case is still unknown, and the prediction of the outcome is not very good. Song Tongpan At the beginning, he was a good person, an old friend of the hero's father, and wanted to help the hero. With the development of the plot, the tail gradually leaked out and began to "blacken". The death of the hero's father is probably related to him. Shuai Jiamo The male protagonist is an extremely simple person with "actuarial calculation" ability. He wants to find out the silk case, and even more wants to know his father's past. The plot is coming to an end, and all the truths are estimated to be revealed in the last one or two episodes. Judging from the whole drama so far, it is also a good TV series, with textured pictures, online acting skills of all actors, and no problems with costumes, props, and lines. It's just that the plot is found to be relatively stable, and it is unlikely to become a "explosive drama". In the dramas adapted from Prince Ma's works, it belongs to the middle level. One episode is updated every day, waiting for the finale. I heard that "Fifteen Days in Two Capitals" is also in preparation for filming, and I'm looking forward to it.

