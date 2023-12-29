Covid: incidence, RT and hospitalizations in the medical area drop – Healthcare

The transmissibility index for Covid-19 decreases, going from 0.96 in the previous week to 0.76, therefore remaining below the epidemic threshold, and the incidence also decreases, from 103 cases to 70 per 100 thousand inhabitants; Furthermore, the occupancy rate of beds in the medical area is reduced, while that in intensive care is essentially stable. This is what emerges from the latest monitoring of the Ministry of Health-Istituto Superiore di Sanità that ANSA has viewed.

The number of infections reported was 40,988 between December 21 and 27, down from 60,556 the previous week. The decline in incidence, warns the ISS, “could, in part, be attributable to a reduced frequency of diagnoses carried out during holidays”.

As of 27 December, the occupancy of beds in the medical area was 11.0% with 6,834 hospitalised, a slight decrease compared to the previous week, when it was 11.8% as of 20 December. The occupancy of intensive care beds was substantially stable, equal to 3.2% with 281 hospitalized compared to the previous week (3.1%). Hospitalization and mortality rates increase with age, presenting the highest values ​​in the 90+ age group; the rate of admission to intensive care also increases with age. The weekly incidence (21-27/12/2023) of diagnosed and reported cases is decreasing in most Regions/PPAA compared to the previous week.

The highest incidence was reported in the Abruzzo region (149 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and the lowest in Sicily (3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants). The age group that records the highest weekly incidence rate is those over 90 years of age. The weekly incidence is substantially stable in all age groups, the median age at diagnosis is 59 years, stable compared to previous weeks. The percentage of reinfections is approximately 45%, substantially stable.i As regards the variants, iBased on the sequencing data available in the national I-Co-Gen platform (data as of 25 December 2023), the proportion of sequencing attributable to the variant of interest JN.1 confirms its growth, becoming the most frequent variant in the last week of consolidated sampling (37.1% in the week 4-10 December 2023). Based on currently available data, JN.1 does not appear to pose additional public health risks compared to other circulating lineages.

