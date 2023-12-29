Medical cannabis in Germany: A new era of medicinal plant medicine

Helvezia AG – medical cannabis in Germany

Discussion contribution by Dr. Rainer Schreiber, author, lecturer, adult education and human resources consultant – The renaissance of medicinal plants: Transparency and understanding for medical cannabis in Europe.

In recent years, awareness of the therapeutic properties of medical cannabis has changed in Germany and Europe. However, transparency and understanding of medicinal plants in medicine must first be restored in order to meet the increasing need for herbal therapy options.

High-tech cultivation of cannabis: quality assurance for medical purposes

The discussion about covering the need for medical cannabis in Germany is characterized by steadily increasing numbers, as reported by the federal government. In 2019, a remarkable 6.5 tons of cannabis flowers were imported into Germany for the care of cannabis patients, which corresponds to a doubling compared to the previous year. This impressive increase also extends to other therapeutic cannabis products such as Sativex and Dronabinol, which are also seeing significant increases.

Despite these significant volume imports, meeting demand remains almost entirely dependent on foreign deliveries, explains Ridvan Abay, board member of Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG. The reasons for this lie in the strict regulations surrounding the cultivation of medical cannabis in Germany. The high import figures not only illustrate the increasing demand, but also raise questions about the long-term security of supply. The ongoing discussion about domestic cultivation and the development of strategies for independence from imports show that Germany is striving to find a sustainable solution to meet the demand for medical cannabis products.

Modern cultivation methods, such as those practiced by Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG from Switzerland, have refuted the criticism of medical cannabis flowers as “Stone Age medicine”. Research and studies confirm that pure medical cannabis can be obtained under controlled conditions in greenhouses or indoor facilities, while at the same time high-tech cultivation ensures uniform flower quality and eliminates natural fluctuations in quality. Helvezia AG follows this approach. It works in accordance with EU-GMP guidelines and relies on comprehensive quality control procedures to produce the purest medical cannabis.

Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG: Focus on quality and innovation

Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG, supported by the expertise of J&K Consulting GmbH, aims to combine comprehensive knowledge of medicinal plants with the latest technology. Through sustainable cultivation and careful selection, the company strives to produce innovative and effective medical cannabis products. Their commitment extends beyond business operations by actively promoting environmental protection and establishing sustainable practices throughout the value chain.

Europe is the largest market for phytopharmaceuticals

With over 750 million people, Europe is expected to become the largest market for herbal medicines, especially phytopharmaceuticals. The European industry attaches great importance to quality and safety, which is why many EU countries only import products from GMP-certified manufacturers.

Germany: pioneer in the medical use of cannabis

Since the law amending narcotics regulations came into force in 2017, Germany has recorded a continuous increase in the import volumes of medical cannabis. In 2021, an impressive 20.6 tonnes of cannabis were imported for medical and scientific purposes, with increased sources coming from the Netherlands and Canada.

The United Nations Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs of 1961 has had a major impact on the world‘s population’s sensitivity to the issue of cannabis. Germany, as a pioneer in the medical use of cannabis, strictly follows the provisions of this Convention. According to Section 19 Paragraph 2a of the Narcotics Act, cannabis grown in Germany for medical purposes must generally be purchased by the Cannabis Agency. This crucial step not only ensures the quality of medical cannabis flowers, but also highlights the importance of international standards.

Cannabis agency: Management and control of cultivation in Germany

The 2017 law not only enabled the import but also the cultivation of medical cannabis in Germany. The establishment of the cannabis agency by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) is a crucial step in the management and control of cultivation. The cannabis agency, as a regulatory body, relies on transparency and fairness when awarding cultivation contracts. In accordance with the requirements of the Single Convention of 1961 and the laws on medicines and narcotics, the award is always carried out as part of a tendering process. This clear regulation also extends to complex scenarios in which the cannabis flowers are to be processed into an extract by the same company or delivered to a single contractual partner (contract cultivation). The cannabis agency awards contracts for the cultivation of a total of 10,400 kg of cannabis flowers in a Europe-wide procurement process. The growing demand is under discussion, but according to the requirements, it can only be met through imports.

Future prospects: A sustainable approach to medical cannabis

The cannabis agency is tasked with ensuring that only pharmaceutical-grade cannabis flowers are delivered to pharmacies. Cultivation contracts are always awarded as part of a tender process to ensure compliance with international standards.

Germany, with its clear legal framework and innovative approaches, is a pioneer in the use of medical cannabis. The Cannabis Agency’s integration of high-tech cultivation and regulatory control lays the foundation for a promising future of medicinal plant medicine in Europe.

Author: Dr. Rainer Schreiber

Lecturer, adult education & personnel consultant

About the author:

HR consultant and honorary lecturer Dr. Rainer Schreiber, studied economics with a focus on financing, controlling, human resources and training. The blog Schreiber-bildung.de offers topics relating to education, further training and career opportunities.

Helvezia Pharma & Medical Care AG is a family-run company based in Steinhausen, Switzerland. It specializes in the EU-GMP-compliant production, research and trading of natural active ingredients and focuses on the exclusive supply of high-quality active ingredients (APIs) to the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry.

