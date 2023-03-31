news-txt”>

The weekly incidence of Covid cases in Italy at national level remains substantially stable: 37 per 100,000 inhabitants from 03/24/2023 to 03/30/2023 compared to 38 per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous week. In the period 8 – 21 March 2023, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was 0.99 (range 0.93-1.10), a slight increase compared to the previous week when it was 0.96, just below la the epidemic threshold which is 1. This is indicated by the ISS-Ministry of Health weekly monitoring. The employment rate in intensive care is down to 0.8% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of March 30) compared to 1.1% (as of March 23) and the employment rate in medical areas nationwide falls to 4.0% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as at 30 March) compared to 4.1% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as at 23 March). Finally, one Region cannot be evaluated, due to the lack of data transmission and is treated as high risk pursuant to the Ministerial Decree of 30 April 2020 and 4 regions/PPAA are at high risk due to multiple resilience alerts. Eight are moderate risk and eight classified as low risk.