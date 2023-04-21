Covid: Iss, the RT drops to 0.93 but the incidence of cases increases – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 21 – The weekly incidence of Covid cases in Italy is increasing. According to the report of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, it stood at 48 for every 100,000 inhabitants in the period between 14 April and 20 April 2023, against 37 in the previous survey. In the period 29 March-11 April 2023, on the other hand, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases decreased slightly: it was 0.93 (range 0.87-1.19), below the epidemic threshold. The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is instead increasing and above the epidemic threshold: Rt at 1.07 (1.02-1.13) on April 11 against Rt 0.91 (0.86-0 .97) as of April 4, 2023.



According to the ISS, the intensive care employment rate rises slightly to 1% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 20 April) against 0.8% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 13 April). The employment rate in medical areas at a national level rises slightly to 4.5% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as at 20 April) vs 4.2% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as at 13 April). Finally, ten Regions/PPAA are at high risk, all due to multiple resilience alerts. Eleven are moderate risk and none are classified as low risk. All Regions/PPAA report at least one resilience alert. Ten Regions/PPAA report multiple resilience alerts. (HANDLE).

