Covid Italy, +32% hospitalizations in a week: latest news

The Italian Federation of healthcare and hospital companies, Fiaso, has reported a rapid and sudden increase in the number of hospitalized Covid patients. According to Fiaso, in just one week, the number of hospitalized Covid patients rose by 32%. This data is based on the survey of sentinel hospitals.

The survey had previously shown low and constant numbers for 5 consecutive weeks, with slight fluctuations of 2-3%. However, in the period from 14 to 21 November, there was a double-digit jump in the number of hospitalized Covid patients, marking a significant increase.

It is important to note that these are exclusively patients hospitalized in ordinary Covid departments. Intensive care, however, does not record an increase and remains stable with low numbers. The average age of patients with Sars Cov-2 infection in the ward is 77 years.

In addition, the monitoring revealed that “only 24% of cases refer to hospitalizations for Covid” with respiratory syndromes related to the virus, while the remaining 76% of hospitalizations concern patients with Covid or hospitalized for other pathologies and tested positive for the virus. This suggests that Covid has worsened the health conditions of patients with other pathologies, but it was not the main cause of hospitalization.

Fiaso’s president, Giovanni Migliore, highlighted the importance of remaining vigilant in light of the 30% increase in infections indicated by the Ministry of Health and the impact of Sars-CoV-2 in monitored structures. Migliore also emphasized the need for greater circulation of respiratory viruses in the coming weeks and stressed the importance of renewing the invitation to vaccination, especially for the elderly and frail, with an active call from general practitioners.