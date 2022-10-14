As reported by ‘Il Sole 24 Ore’, a million fines would be ready, but the suspension would already be on the way. What will change with the new government?

February seems far away, yet only 8 months ago the over-50s marked two important dates on the calendar: 1 February, the day when the 100 euro fine was imposed for those who had not yet complied with the vaccination obligation; and on February 15, the day on which the obligation for all workers to have a reinforced Green pass came into force, which could only be obtained with vaccination or recovery. Those who did not have the appropriate certification risked a fine of between 600 and 1,500 euros. Now, as reported by 'Il Sole 24 Ore', a million fines would be ready, but the suspension would already be coming.

Fines on the way? deepening All videos on the pandemic from Covid-19 It is not clear what will happen now. The ‘Sole 24 Ore’ reports of a probable suspension of the aforementioned fines. With the change of government, the new political majority will change and, as is well known, the forces of the right have always declared themselves against the obligation to vaccinate and the use of the Green Pass. What is known, so far, is that with the arrival of autumn the cases from Covid in Italy have returned to rise, and that many are running for cover by booking the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. Percentages that still do not worry the experts, who however recommend the vaccination of the most vulnerable, and caution and precautions to the rest of the population. See also Green pass, a trip to clubs in Italy amidst consensus and protests: "But customers arrive already prepared"

Vaccines available In Italy, two bivalent m-RNA vaccines are currently available and administered. The first updated against Omicron 1 (original / omicron BA.1 by Spikevax and Comirnaty), authorized on September 7, and the second updated against the sub-variants of Omicron 4 and 5 (original / BA.4-5 by Comirnaty), authorized by Ema and Aifa last September 23rd. The administration of these two anti-Covid vaccines is strongly recommended for the following categories: over 60, people with high frailty motivated by concomitant and / or pre-existing pathologies under the age of 12, extremely vulnerable subjects, health workers, guests and facility operators residential, pregnant women and all people over 12 who have not yet received a booster dose after the primary cycle.

Health and wellness Omicron, from sub-variants to vaccines: everything you need to know Many studies agree that the new variant is more contagious than Delta but leads to less severe forms of Covid. The importance of the third dose of vaccine is also confirmed. While on other aspects, such as how long the contagiousness lasts, doubts remain Since it appeared, the Omicron variant of Covid it was a special remark. They have also developed over the months several of its subvariants and the picture has become more and more complicated, even as regards i vaccineand their updates for them to be effective. On this front, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is evaluating the application for authorization of the adapted version of SpikevaxModerna’s vaccine targeted at Omicron Ba4 and 5 subvariants Specifically, the sub-variants of Omicron 5 that seem to worry the most at the moment are these: Centaur (as BA.2.75 is called), Chiron (BA.2.75.2) yes Cerberus (BQ.1.1) See also Coronavirus, what New Year will it be? The country-by-country restrictions due to Omicron According to reports from the university of Beijing“BA.2.75.2 (Chiron) is the most evasive strain tested and only BQ.1.1 (Cerberus) could be comparable.” Experts are therefore thinking about the protective capacity of Omicron 5 targeted boosters, explaining that in perspective the design broad spectrum vaccines and monoclonals should have top priority