TORINO

Massimiliano Allegri remains, this is one of the few certainties of Juventus, scrambled also by Maccabi Haifa and now with a foot and a half out of the Champions League. “The confidence is absolute” said, about the coach, the CEO Maurizio Arrivabene before the match in Israel. Nothing seems to have changed after the embarrassing defeat.

«There are no individual responsibilities, it is a collective, physical, mental, psychological problem – is the analysis of the president Andrea Agnelli -. Now I am very angry and ashamed, we have to apologize to the fans. Juventus is a group of 80-90 people and the fault cannot be just one if you don’t win, you have to get out of it all together ”

Not even to talk about it: «Allegri – Agnelli reiterates – is and will remain our coach. Juventus has always checked at the end of the year and it will be the same this time too ».

Therefore, no immediate reversal. But the derby with Torino next Saturday becomes even more delicate. Therefore, «the team in retirement at Continassa – announces Massimiliano Allegri, in the interview with Sky Sport – we must look each other in the eye, it will do us good to have more time to work and to rest. It is an act due to the club, to the fans and to ourselves ».

For the coach “it is not a technical or tactical question, but a question of heart and passion”. To throw in the towel – he who is linked to Juve by a contract until 2025 – does not think about it: “It is a challenge and when the challenge becomes difficult it is even more beautiful – replies the Juventus coach – you have to come out with courage, desire and with great passion. Everyone has to get it right in their head ». The analysis of the defeat in Haifa is simple: “The most serious mistake was character, the first half was one of the worst ever, you play too individually and not as a team.”

For Cuadrado there is only one solution: “We must stay united, we must give not 100% but 200% and believe in it as long as we have a chance – comments the Colombian – but above all we must have faith: in the past we have come out of difficult situations, we have the chance to do it again. We need to turn the page as soon as possible ».

And on the work of Allegri Cuadrado he adds: “The coach is doing everything, but we are all a team and we are the ones who have to give more on the pitch, starting with the most experienced players.” –