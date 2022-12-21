The obligation to wear anti-covid masks in hospitals, health facilities and RSA, expiring on December 31, “will be renewed, at least until spring”. This was announced by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, guest of beraking latest news Live.

“One of the few things that has bothered me a bit since I became minister – he says – is that someone wrote, and still continues to do so today, that we wanted to remove this obligation and then we changed our minds. We never changed our mind. We have not removed the obligation – Schillaci remarks – and we will re-propose it: wearing masks in the hospital is a form of respect for the weakest patients”. The minister is discussing the matter with the experts and therefore the extension of the obligation will arrive shortly.

What the experts think

“I think it is wise to extend the obligation of masks for RSA and hospitals. So the announcement by Minister Schillaci is good”. So at beraking latest news Salute Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit). According to Andreoni, “waiting to remove this obligation is correct, there is Covid and the flu, in 3-4 months the epidemiological situation will be very different”. “The obligation to wear masks in hospitals, health facilities and nursing homes will be renewed, at least until spring. Thank you Minister Schillaci”, he tweeted Nino Cartabellottapresident of the Gimbe Foundation, commenting on the announcement of the guest minister of beraking latest news Live.

The extension of the obligation to wear a mask, announced today by the Minister of Health Schilacci, is “excellent news“. “It is a decision that I expected, because it is a now consolidated protection tool in hospital environments, first of all for patients, especially the most fragile, but also for operators”., he comments Walter Ricciardi, professor of hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome. “I am obviously very happy with this choice – he adds – which protects people within those places that are responsible for assistance and care”.

The Order of Doctors also supports the extension of the obligation to use the mask in the hospital and Rsa: “It seems to me a wise choice. Not only for Covid, but also in the presence of an extraordinary flu season in terms of intensity” , the president of the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (Fnomceo), Filippo Anelli, told beraking latest news Salute, commenting on the announcement in this regard by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, guest of beraking latest news Live.

“In hospitals and nursing homes – he underlined – there are extremely vulnerable people and for whom these two viruses are very risky. The flu, among other things, has reached the highest levels of incidence in the last 10 years” .