Apple announced the launch of a new powerful Notebook App designed for brainstorming and creative collaboration. The Notepad for iPhone, iPad and Mac versions make visual collaboration easier. All iPhones, iPads and Macs that support iOS 16.2, iPad OS 16.2 or macOS Ventura 13.1 can download Boundless Notes for free.

Boundless Notes provides a flexible and multi-purpose canvas for iPhone, iPad and Mac, bringing together conversation topics, content and inspiration ideas in one place. Boundless Notes helps users manage and visually display content on a flexible and versatile canvas, viewing, sharing and collaborating in one place, regardless of layout or page size. Users can add different types of files and preview them in real time without leaving the drawing board.

Boundless is designed for collaboration, making it easier for users to invite others to work on the same whiteboard and collaborate with others during FaceTime calls. The Boundless Note Whiteboard is stored on iCloud, and users can synchronize content between different devices.

“Infinity Notes opens up endless possibilities for visual collaboration among iPhone, iPad, and Mac users,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of worldwide product marketing. Built-in iCloud, it also provides many collaboration functions, creating a shared space for brainstorming for users anytime, anywhere.”

Canvas and easy-to-use tools designed for creativity

Boundless Notes provides users with an excellent whiteboard experience, gathering inspiration and creativity in one place. The endless canvas expands as content is added to the whiteboard, giving users unlimited flexibility when working with many files or collaborating with others. With built-in gesture support, users can smoothly move around the whiteboard.

This app provides a variety of brush types and color options for users to draw ideas, add annotations, and draw diagrams. iPhone and iPad users can draw with their fingers anywhere on the canvas; Infinity also supports Apple Pencil, making it easier for users to draw inspiration on iPad anytime, anywhere.

Whether taking notes with scribbles, drawing with drawing tools, or coloring with crayons or fill tools, Infinity Note users can take their creativity to new heights.

Boundless Notes supports a large number of file types, including photos, videos, audios, documents, PDFs, website links and map location links, sticky notes, graphs, charts, and more. Users can also insert pictures or scan documents directly into the whiteboard using the iPhone and iPad lenses. Boundless also provides a comprehensive library of graphics materials, including more than 700 optional graphics, users can change the color and size of these graphics, add text, and even create personalized graphics.

Users can drag and drop content from files and apps such as the Finder to the artboard, and easily keep the artboard neat and organized with built-in alignment guides. With just two taps, users can preview content through peeking without leaving the drawing board, and can also play multiple video files at the same time to create dynamic views. Content such as images and PDFs can be locked into position on the artboard, and collaborators can add annotations on top of or around objects, which means that Infinity Notes is perfect for sketching ideas for architectural plans or home improvement projects, or for coaches to use on basketball tactical boards Set up tactics.

Infinity Sketchpad supports multiple types of files, and users can preview them in real time without leaving the sketchpad. It is especially suitable for collecting documents for school projects or planning the next trip.

collaboration space

Whether the user is in the office or away from home, whether working independently or collaborating with others, Boundless Notes can come in handy. Boundless Notes supports multiple people to collaborate on the same whiteboard, creating a shared creative space for group projects or planning vacation plans with friends.

With the new collaboration function of the News App, users can invite others to collaborate on the whiteboard by simply dragging the sketchpad into the news thread. All members of the conversation thread are automatically invited to join the artboard and start collaborating right away. Activity updates appear at the top of the news thread after someone edits content.

This App has a built-in FaceTime call function. When users use Infinity Note, they can initiate a FaceTime call by tapping the collaboration button in the upper right corner of the screen. With Quick Sync and iCloud built in, all collaborators can see what others have added or changed. Boundless Whiteboard will be synchronized between iPhone, iPad and Mac. Users can invite others through links or emails, and can also export the drawing board in PDF format, or capture the screen.

Relying on FaceTime and iCloud built-in, Borderless is designed for collaboration, helping users to invite others to work together on the sketchpad more easily.