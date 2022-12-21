Netease Entertainment reported on December 20 On the 19th, Huang Zitao talked about his recent situation in a live broadcast. He said that he had recorded for a day and the stage became like this. I have chills, and have a high fever of nearly 40 degrees. I feel that my eyes are about to collapse, but I say that I am in good spirits. In the video, Huang Zitao was lying on the bed, looking weak, his voice was hoarse, and he was struggling to speak. After a total of three minutes of live broadcast, it ended and went offline. Netizens and fans also wished for a speedy recovery.

