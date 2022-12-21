Home Entertainment Huang Zitao revealed that he was diagnosed with the new crown and felt that his whole body was cold and his eyes were about to “collapse”.
Huang Zitao revealed that he was diagnosed with the new crown and felt that his whole body was cold and his eyes were about to "collapse".

Huang Zitao revealed that he was diagnosed with the new crown and felt that his whole body was cold and his eyes were about to “collapse”.

Huang Zitao revealed that he was diagnosed with the new crown and felt cold and his eyes were about to “collapse”

2022-12-21 09:21:50

　　Netease Entertainment reported on December 20 On the 19th, Huang Zitao talked about his recent situation in a live broadcast. He said that he had recorded for a day and the stage became like this. I have chills, and have a high fever of nearly 40 degrees. I feel that my eyes are about to collapse, but I say that I am in good spirits. In the video, Huang Zitao was lying on the bed, looking weak, his voice was hoarse, and he was struggling to speak. After a total of three minutes of live broadcast, it ended and went offline. Netizens and fans also wished for a speedy recovery.

