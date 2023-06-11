Home » many offers only online until 16 June 2023
many offers only online until 16 June 2023

As per weekend protocol, Trony launches today the new flyer valid only online, which offers the “Tosto Discount” on a wide range of products of electronics and information technology. Let’s see which are the most interesting.

Among the TVs, we point out the 55-inch TCL 55C635 at 425 Euros, 23% less than the 549 Euros list price, while the 85-inch 859735 is offered at 1299 Euros, with a saving of 24% from the 1699 Euros list price. The 50-inch Samsung UE50AU7170 instead goes to 365 Euros, 27% less than the 499 Euros imposed by the manufacturer. However, the discount on the 55-inch Panasonic TX-55LX600E is also interesting, which is offered at 469 Euros, 22% less than the 599 Euros in the price list. The 55-inch Sony XR55A90JAEP is available at 1599 Euros.

On the IT front, on the other hand, the Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 5 24 inch with AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD it goes to 999 Euros, 17% less than the 1200 Euros imposed by the manufacturer, while the Lenovo Ideapad 5 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD is available at 899 Euros.

As far as smartphones are concerned, theOppo Find X5 Lite is available at 349 Euros, while the 12/512GB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at 1529 Euros, 4% less than the 1599 Euros in the price list.

