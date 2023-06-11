many offers only online until 16 June 2023

As per weekend protocol, Trony launches today the new flyer valid only online, which offers the “Tosto Discount” on a wide range of products of electronics and information technology. Let’s see which are the most interesting.

Among the TVs, we point out the 55-inch TCL 55C635 at 425 Euros, 23% less than the 549 Euros list price, while the 85-inch 859735 is offered at 1299 Euros, with a saving of 24% from the 1699 Euros list price. The 50-inch Samsung UE50AU7170 instead goes to 365 Euros, 27% less than the 499 Euros imposed by the manufacturer. However, the discount on the 55-inch Panasonic TX-55LX600E is also interesting, which is offered at 469 Euros, 22% less than the 599 Euros in the price list. The 55-inch Sony XR55A90JAEP is available at 1599 Euros.

On the IT front, on the other hand, the Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 5 24 inch with AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD it goes to 999 Euros, 17% less than the 1200 Euros imposed by the manufacturer, while the Lenovo Ideapad 5 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD is available at 899 Euros.

As far as smartphones are concerned, theOppo Find X5 Lite is available at 349 Euros, while the 12/512GB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at 1529 Euros, 4% less than the 1599 Euros in the price list.