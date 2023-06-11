Roland Garros, what happened in Alcaraz after the defeat with Djokovic

PARIS (France) – A challenge dreamed of for a lifetime against Novak Djokovic, and a mishap that made the dream that seemed within reach vanish. World number one Carlos Alcaraz was forced to abdicate in front of Parisian spectators. The physical problem suffered at the start of the third set held back the young tennis player’s ambitions Spanish, facilitating Djokovic’s access to the final. The Spaniard’s departure had been excellent, with sensational shots that had won applause on stage to Parisian spectators. But after accusing the problem of cramps, Alcaraz remained on the pitch clinging to a feeble hope that gradually faded away as the minutes went by.

The tension knocked out the Spanish tennis player

Carlos Alcaraz’s personal physiotherapist tried to get the tennis player back on his feet without success. The next day, Juanjo Moreno gave Cadena COPE an interview in which he highlighted the Spanish problem: “A defeat always hurts – underlines the therapist of Alcaraz – it’s always hard to accept, but we always say it wasn’t a defeat, but a learning experience. I treated Carlos Alcaraz after the match, his body is fine, his muscles are in order. There was a lot of tension going into the match, and Carlos always managed to handle it well. In the warm-up we were having fun, but as we approached the match, nerves and tension appeared: on this occasion perhaps the mental tension was more evident than in other moments”.