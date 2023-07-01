New medical series: The beginning of life on three fascinating knowledge posters

Wort & Bild publishing group – company announcements

A lot of colorful information for children and everyone who is enthusiastic about the beauty and diversity of life on our earth / Part One (“Development of Life”) will be published on July 1st, Part Two (“The Age of Dinosaurs”) and Part 3 (“People’s lives begin”) will follow in August and September

There is hardly anything more exciting than finding out where we actually come from and how it all began. And that’s a long time ago! To be precise: 4.6 billion years, when the earth was formed. But since when has there been life here? What did the first creatures look like, how did the dinosaurs live and how did the first human life develop?

Fascinating worlds of images to discover and marvel at

Starting in July 2023, young readers of the pharmacy children’s magazine medizini will find answers to exciting questions like these and child-friendly knowledge about the beginning of life with three lovingly drawn posters and many fascinating facts about the development of life, the age of dinosaurs and the beginning of the human life. The fascinatingly colorful picture worlds invite children to discover, learn and be amazed – billions of years of history on three great knowledge posters that they can hang up individually or together. All three issues hung side by side show at a glance how life in all its diversity came about on our planet: world knowledge for children on 180 centimetres.

Bygone worlds that still captivate even the grown-ups

It starts on July 1st with the first part of the series. Here children learn everything about the different ages such as Cambrian, Silurian & Co., get to know the first single-celled creatures and find out what DNA has to do with it. The creatures are presented individually – drawn in detail and explained in a way that is suitable for children. In August, dinosaur fans will get their money’s worth and learn a lot about the age of dinosaurs, in September there will be a poster on the beginnings of human time, how nature turned into culture and finally how technology changed our world.

medizini editor-in-chief Harald Lorenz: “Dinosaurs, but also the first creatures and the beginnings of our human life fascinate all children. With our new knowledge poster series of the great history of evolution, they learn things that they certainly did not know – and dive at the same time into bygone worlds that are still exciting even for the grown-ups.”

medizini informs children from five to twelve years of age about their body and health in a playful, age-appropriate way. At the same time, there are exciting insights into history and the diverse world of nature, especially animals. The magazine consists of two large posters folded to DIN A4 format, on which the loveliest animals are shown on the one hand and, on the other hand, factual topics of particular interest to children are presented with short texts and elaborate illustrations. The first issue of medizini (then called “Medi & Zini”) appeared in 1974. Today, the monthly sold circulation is 1,142,416 copies (IVW 1/2023). medizini is published by Wort & Bild Verlag and is available exclusively in pharmacies.

