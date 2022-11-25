Home Health Covid, mass tests reduce hospitalizations by 25%
Health

Covid, mass tests reduce hospitalizations by 25%

by admin
Covid, mass tests reduce hospitalizations by 25%

Against the rising Covid infections, against the worsening infections, against the hospitals that risk becoming congested again, a new solution is emerging: the adoption of tests and mass screening, capable of diagnosing the passage of the virus and providing timely isolation of infected persons and close contacts. This finding comes from a study published in the British Medical Journalconducted by scientists from the University of Liverpool.

See also  Acute pain and joint swelling could be the alarm bells of these two pathologies that should not be underestimated

You may also like

Pecchia: “Cremonese is an important training ground for...

Cigarettes, the increase in prices and its health...

Covid: the incidence rises, Rt above the epidemic...

Proteins and the gym: when to take them...

Postpartum hypertension, when it appears and what the...

The surveyors’ gymnasium is inaccessible, five Rieti sports...

The story of Mykhailo and little Luka, from...

«Today he is toothless and weighs 50 kg»-...

Influenza virus, how to prevent the disease in...

Flu too early and vaccines too late: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy