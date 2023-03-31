news-txt”>

In the week of 24-30 March 2023, according to the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, 21,883 new positive cases were recorded in the Covid test in Italy with a variation of -1.7% compared to the previous week (22,256).

There were 156 deceased with a variation of -14.8% compared to the previous week (183) and 442,819 swabs, an increase of 0.2% compared to the previous week (442,154).

The positivity rate was 4.9% with a variation of -0.1% compared to the previous week (5.0%).