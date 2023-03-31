Home Health Covid: Min.Salute, in 7 days -1.7% cases and -14.8% victims – Healthcare
Health

Covid: Min.Salute, in 7 days -1.7% cases and -14.8% victims – Healthcare

by admin
Covid: Min.Salute, in 7 days -1.7% cases and -14.8% victims – Healthcare

news-txt”>

In the week of 24-30 March 2023, according to the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, 21,883 new positive cases were recorded in the Covid test in Italy with a variation of -1.7% compared to the previous week (22,256).

There were 156 deceased with a variation of -14.8% compared to the previous week (183) and 442,819 swabs, an increase of 0.2% compared to the previous week (442,154).

The positivity rate was 4.9% with a variation of -0.1% compared to the previous week (5.0%).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy