Covid, more heart attack risk after infection: high within the first 30 days

Covid, more heart attack risk after infection: high within the first 30 days

Il risk of death from heart attack or heart failure after Sars-Cov-2 infection is very high within the first 30 days of infection, but it remains elevated for some time. This is what emerges from a study published in the magazine ‘Heart’ on the data of the UK Biobank referring to 53,613 people, of which 17,871 had Covid between March 2020 and March 2021. The research published in the Heart magazine highlights that most of the Diagnosis of cardiovascular disease, particularly atrial fibrillation, venous thromboembolism, pericarditis, and death from any cause occurred within the first month of infection.

Deaths, in general, were, as expected, higher among infected people: those hospitalized with the virus as the main reason were 118 times more likely to die than those who did not need hospital treatment.

“The long-term consequences of past exposure to Covid-19 are emerging as a dominant public health concern. Our findings highlight the increased cardiovascular risk of individuals with prior infection. And it is likely to be greater in countries with access. limited to vaccination and therefore greater exposure of the population to Covid-19 “, said the researchers.

