Home Health Covid, new symptom of Omicron 5 discovered: what it is and when to suspect the infection
Health

Covid, new symptom of Omicron 5 discovered: what it is and when to suspect the infection

by admin
Covid, new symptom of Omicron 5 discovered: what it is and when to suspect the infection

Milan, 3 August 2022 – A. each Covid variant its symptoms. If up to Delta the loss of taste and smell was the alarm bell more reported by the infected, with Omicron the signs of severe cold, sore throat and nasal congestion dominated. But in this family of Sars-CoV-2, which today dominates the world stage, there is sister and sister and each gives a sign of herself in a different way.

With the rise of Omicron 5 (BA.5) a ‘new entry’ is added to the book of symptoms of the infection. Particular signs: it hits at night. If anything should happen to waking up in an abnormal sweat bath, the advice is to suspect contagion. To suggest this new element is l’immunologo Luke O’Neill, Professor of Biochemistry at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.

“An extra symptom of Omicron 5 is night sweats. Isn’t that weird? “The professor told an Irish radio, ‘NewsTalk’, in recent days. His statements have bounced around in the British media. The expert explained: “The disease is slightly different because the virus has changed. There is some immunity – obviously with T lymphocytes and so on – and that mix of better equipped immune system and different virus could give rise to a slightly different disease, strangely, night sweats are a feature. But – adds the expert – which is very important, if you are vaccinated and have done the booster, Covid does not progress to severe disease: this is the message to keep reminding people “.

See also  Sony develops AI to beat racing game GT Human World Champion- ezone.hk

You may also like

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla just got a free bootleg...

Smallpox of monkeys, a case in Livorno. ASL:...

Lung microcytoma: what is the tumor that Elena...

Because Taiwan is the key to global chip...

“Pirate God of War” is on the Xbox...

The Depression? It is not a question of...

Because Taiwan is the key to global chip...

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla just got a free bootleg...

What to do in case of contact with...

One hour after death restore some heart and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy