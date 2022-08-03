Milan, 3 August 2022 – A. each Covid variant its symptoms. If up to Delta the loss of taste and smell was the alarm bell more reported by the infected, with Omicron the signs of severe cold, sore throat and nasal congestion dominated. But in this family of Sars-CoV-2, which today dominates the world stage, there is sister and sister and each gives a sign of herself in a different way.

With the rise of Omicron 5 (BA.5) a ‘new entry’ is added to the book of symptoms of the infection. Particular signs: it hits at night. If anything should happen to waking up in an abnormal sweat bath, the advice is to suspect contagion. To suggest this new element is l’immunologo Luke O’Neill, Professor of Biochemistry at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.

“An extra symptom of Omicron 5 is night sweats. Isn’t that weird? “The professor told an Irish radio, ‘NewsTalk’, in recent days. His statements have bounced around in the British media. The expert explained: “The disease is slightly different because the virus has changed. There is some immunity – obviously with T lymphocytes and so on – and that mix of better equipped immune system and different virus could give rise to a slightly different disease, strangely, night sweats are a feature. But – adds the expert – which is very important, if you are vaccinated and have done the booster, Covid does not progress to severe disease: this is the message to keep reminding people “.