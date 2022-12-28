The surge in Covid-19 cases in China probably caused by the mix of the easing of measures, the lower efficacy of vaccines including Sinovac that have been administered in the country and the Omicron subvariant (including Gryphon, scientifically classified as Xbb 1.5), also worries Rome and Lazio. The Region has also put itself on the alert because the numbers from a check made in Milan, at Malpensa airport, are sobering, with a positive out of two among passengers arriving from China on Boxing Day. Tomorrow at 6.15 am, when the flight from Chongqing arrives at Fiumicino, and at 4.30 pm from Hangzhou, passengers will be checked.

The airport’s Covid test area (at Terminal 3) which was supposed to close at the end of the year, will instead remain active. «Our teams coordinated by the Spallanzani institute will already be present at the international airport of Fiumicino at dawn. The positive cases will be sequential and placed in fiduciary isolation – explains the councilor for health, Alessio D’Amato – Fiumicino was the first European hub to perform swabs at the airport, winning the safest airport award in the world “. The situation is worrying to such an extent that the commissioner goes so far as to consider the hypotheses with more gloomy hues. «If necessary – he underlines – we will implement all the initiatives envisaged by the Crisis Unit for the high risk scenario. It was a mistake to underestimate the news that had been coming from China for days”.

In the event that worrying evolutions of the pathology should be noted, therefore, measures could be followed in Lazio that the Ministry of Health will agree with the Regions. Meanwhile, the detection of Covid cases recorded yesterday in Lazio pointed out that out of 2,559 molecular swabs and 15,768 antigenic swabs (for a total of 18,327 swabs), there were 3,132 new positive cases of the Sars Cov-2 virus, 2,250 more than to the previous day. The deaths are stable: yesterday, there were five. While the hospitalized (albeit slightly, just 12) go down (there are 665). Twenty-five people are hospitalized in intensive care units and 2,237 have recovered. The ratio between positives and swabs is 17%. The cases in Rome are at 1,648. In detail, in Asl Roma 1 there are 485 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours; in Asl Roma 2 there are 727 new cases and 1 death; in Asl Roma 3 there are 436 new cases and zero deaths; in Asl Roma 4 there are 88 new cases and no deaths; in Asl Roma 5 there are 240 new cases and 1 death; in Asl Roma 6 there are 268 new cases and zero deaths. In the provinces there are 888 new cases: in the ASL of Frosinone 240 new cases and one death; in the Asl of Latina there are 458 new cases and no deaths; in the Asl of Rieti there are 72 new cases and zero deaths and in the Asl of Viterbo there are 118 new cases and zero deaths.

Christmas

The Sars Cov-2 virus, scholars have often underlined during these pandemic years, “walks with men’s legs”. Most likely the Christmas holidays, between hunting for gifts and family banquets, may have increased the incidence of infections.